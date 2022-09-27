BOE's Pill: BOE must ensure orderly and well-functioning markets
Comments from the BOE chief economist
Following Kwarteng statement, we saw significant repricing of financial assets Repricing of financial assets reflects normalization after easy policy Repricing must be seen as part of global trend There is clearly a UK-specific element to repricing We are monitoring UK element very closely BOE must ensure orderly and well-functioning markets MPC is not indifferent to repricing of financial assets Repricing has a big impact on UK macro developments We must factor market moves into outlook for monetary policy Recent market developments add to challenge of target inflation
Read this Term Market developments must also be seen in context of last week's fiscal news and energy prices Monetary policy has limitations for fine tuning short term developments It's best to take a lower-frequency, more considered approach As we get into December, we should see inflation decelerate Hard not to draw conclusions that we will need significant monetary policy response
The final comment put a bid into the pound. He downplayed the need for a inter-meeting move but endorsed the idea of a larger hike. For the upcoming Nov 3 meeting, there's an 85% chance of 125 bps priced in.
