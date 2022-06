I don't think we are behind the curve, we are balancing risks

So, he's suggesting that the central bank is not behind the curve on inflation and aren't able to go with bigger rate hikes in case of an economic backlash, yet still wants markets to guess about a 50 bps rate hike? It sounds like all they want is to have their cake and eat it too. That's awfully greedy when it comes to policy guidance at this point in time.