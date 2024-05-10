Bank rate can be cut when there is sufficient evidence of a downward path in inflation persistence

Focusing just on the next BOE meeting is a little ill advised

We must focus on the underlying components of inflation

But also on the persistent components, not just the headline rate

The comments are pretty much a follow up to the ones we saw from Bailey yesterday. It's been a pretty boring session for sterling, even with the beats in the UK GDP data earlier. Cable is flat at 1.2525 on the day currently.