Need to keep a restrictive stance on monetary policy

That is to bear down on domestic inflation persistence

Not unreasonable to believe that over the summer we will have enough confidence to consider rate cuts

Rate cut likely to come under consideration in the summer

As things stand, traders are still looking to August for the first BOE rate cut. But a move in June is currently priced in near 50-50. It will all come down to the next UK inflation data print to settle the score there. The last two points on a summer rate cut is weighing slightly on sterling though. We're now seeing cable down 0.3% to 1.2523.