UK monetary policy was in a difficult phase amid "stubbornly high" price pressures

Had to resist temptation to declare victory on inflation battle as October print remains high

There's slower growth in activity and employment

Key indicators that BOE are focusing on i.e. services inflation, pay growth remain at "very elevated levels"

The challenge is to ensure that there is enough persistence in restrictive monetary policy to bring inflation down

As expected, they're still keeping the door open to tighten further if need be. And after yesterday's data, they can take in some added comfort that the economy doesn't look to be slowing down by a whole lot worse in November.