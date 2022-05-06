BOE not focused on short-term reactions in markets

Key message we hoped to land yesterday is that we face risks on both sides of the economic outlook

Inflation is seen going up to 10%, then falling afterwards

We are not going in the direction of stagflation

Well, it's not to say that markets were expecting them to come to the pound's rescue or anything anyway. But if the pound does depreciate much more significantly, then they may start to make some mention like Villeroy is did for the euro here. The other remarks are more or less a repeat of yesterday.