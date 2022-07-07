BOE's Pill is on the wires saying:

willing to adopt faster pace of tightening if required

focus of attention will be on indications of more persistent inflationary pressures

Looking at the GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term, the pair is trading near the falling 100 hour MA at 1.20148. That moving average was briefly broken after reports of Boris Johnson's resignation surfaced earlier today.

The price move down into the North American opening, but has since seen a rotation back to the upside which saw the price move back above its 38.2% retracement of the week's trading range at 1.18855.

If the buyers are to take more control, getting back above the 100 hour moving average and the 50% midpoint of the week's trading range at 1.20196 would give buyers more confidence in the upward direction. Absent that, and the sellers hold the advantage still.

GBPUSD trades back up to its 100 hour moving average