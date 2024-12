BoE's Ramsden

Comparatively calmer market conditions of this year could lead to greater risk-taking in the future

We must continue to be vigilant in light of increasing uncertainty around the outlook

We should monitor and assess risks in UK financial markets, and utilize our balance sheet when it is appropriate to do so

Gilt markets continue to function in an orderly way but there are vulnerabilities such as hedge fund leverage and concentration

