But neutral rate is lower than pre-global financial crisis times

I don't think we're done on rate rises

Don't want to lean against idea that bank rate goes to 2%, but not endorsing it either

Ugh, neither here nor there by Saunders and I'll just repeat my message from earlier:

"Just be aware that Saunders will be stepping down as BOE policymaker on 8 August. That said, his remarks does echo what the central bank has been preaching for a while now. However, it isn't so much what the market perceives as punters are fearing that the BOE may have to stop in their tracks as the UK economy grinds towards a recession."