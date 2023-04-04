Looser stance can be achieved through lower bank rate today or in the future

Expects that with current high level of bank rate, it would require an earlier and faster reversal

That is to avoid a significant inflation undershoot

In the absence of further shocks, sees inflation likely falling well below target

The message is definitely a bizarre one when you take into context double-digit inflation in the UK upon the latest reading here. But she has been adamant that rate hikes have gone too far for a while now. I think it is really quite something to see such diverging views within the central bank - even at this stage of the tightening cycle.