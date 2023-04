External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro spoke yesterday:

And is up again today at 0915 GMT, which is 0515 US Eastern time:

a panellist at The Scottish Economic Society Economic Policy Lecture special session 'National Institute for Economic and Social Research Session on co-ordination money

At 1500 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time Philip Lane, ECB chief economist, will speak at the University of Cyprus