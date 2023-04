External Member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee Silvana Tenreyro

says UK inflation target is flexible and intended to respond to shocks

says the Bank of England may have already tightened a bit too much

The most recent data on UK inflation was an upside surprise:

Tenreyro has been against the latest Bank of England rate hikes for a while now. At the March BoE meeting policymakers Tenreyro and Dhingra voted to keep rates on hold.