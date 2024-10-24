We need to scrutinize whether US optimism can be sustained

Optimism about US seems to be broadening

When looking at fallout from weak yen on inflation, we must look not just at yen moves but factors that are driving them like perception of the US economy

Implied volatility is still quite high, markets are unstable

Policy makers continue to see good chance of soft landing in the global economy

Ueda is playing some defense here but the subtext is that he doesn't really want to hike rates to boost the yen.