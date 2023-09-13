Bank of America believes the European Central Bank is likely to hike rates on Thursday, albeit it's a close call with market pricing at 50%. Despite potential short-term strength in EUR, the bank expects the currency's upside to be limited due to relative economic data and upcoming Fed actions. BofA maintains a year-end EUR/USD forecast of 1.05.

Key Points:

ECB Rate Hike on the Horizon? : BofA expects a rate hike from the ECB this week, with the market assigning a 50% probability. Even if the ECB doesn't hike, its language is expected to signal that this is merely a "skip" rather than a "pause."

Limited EUR Strength : Regardless of the ECB's decision, BofA does not expect a substantial rise in the EUR, given that the market is already pricing in a high likelihood of a rate hike by the end of this year.

Impact of Relative Data : The bank suggests that the main driver of EUR will continue to be relative economic data between the U.S. and the Eurozone, where the growth-inflation trade-off has been more favorable for the U.S.

Fed’s Next Move: BofA also expects one more rate hike by the Fed in November, which is not yet fully priced into the market.

Trading Recommendations:

Limited Upside : Traders should be cautious of any significant long positions in EUR/USD as the currency's upside is likely to be limited.

Watch the Fed: Keep an eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions as an additional rate hike could further pressure EUR/USD.

Implications:

For Traders:

Risk Management: Prepare for a possibly volatile trading period around ECB and Fed policy decisions.

For Policymakers:

Balancing Act: Both the ECB and the Fed face a balancing act between economic data and inflationary pressures, which will influence their policy directions.

Conclusion:

While the ECB's upcoming policy decision might trigger a temporary EUR strength, BofA sees it as a limited move. The key factors driving EUR/USD will continue to be the relative economic data between the U.S. and the Eurozone, along with actions from the Federal Reserve. Hence, BofA maintains its year-end EUR/USD forecast of 1.05.

