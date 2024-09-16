BofA advises against reacting to any initial hawkish market responses following the September FOMC meeting. They anticipate a 25bps rate cut and expect the Fed’s dot plot to exceed market expectations, but expect Powell’s tone to remain dovish.

Key Points:

Market Uncertainty: High Uncertainty: The market is highly uncertain about the September FOMC meeting, reflecting varied expectations. Rate Cut and Dot Plot Expectations: Anticipated Cut: BofA expects the FOMC to announce a 25bps rate cut.

BofA expects the FOMC to announce a 25bps rate cut. Dot Plot: They predict the Fed’s dot plot will be above market expectations, potentially signaling a more cautious approach to future rate cuts. Powell’s Likely Tone: Dovish Outlook: BofA expects Fed Chair Powell to adopt a dovish tone, emphasizing downside risks to the labor market and expressing willingness to accelerate rate cuts if necessary.

Conclusion:

BofA suggests that any initial hawkish reaction to the September FOMC should be faded. They anticipate that Powell’s statements will lead to a market interpretation of the FOMC as delivering a neutral to dovish cut, despite any initial market movements.

