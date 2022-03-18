The main components of policy:

  • short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
  • 10-year bond yields target around 0%

unchanged.

  • Japan's economy picking as a trend
  • global markets showing unstable moves in wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine
  • exports, output increasing as a trend, though getting affected by supply constraints
  • pick-up in consumption moderating
  • inflation expectations heightening gradually
  • trend inflationary pressure likely to heighten ahead
  • there is very high uncertainty on how Ukraine developments affect japan's economy, prices via markets, raw material prices, overseas economies

---

Background to this:

Still to come:

Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference follows at 0630 GMT.

