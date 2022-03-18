>
BOJ announce no change to monetary policy, as expected
BOJ
Bank of Japan March 2022 monetary policy statement
The main components of policy:
- short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- 10-year bond yields target around 0%
unchanged.
- The Bank has downgraded its overall assessment of the economy.
- will take additional easing steps without hesitation as needed, with eye on impact of covid-19 pandemic
- leaves intact guidance that it expects short-, long-term policy interest rate to remain at present or lower levels
- japan's economy likely to recover as pandemic's impact subsides
- core consumer inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term likely to clearly accelerate pace of increase for time being
- Japan's economy picking as a trend
- global markets showing unstable moves in wake of Russia's invasion in Ukraine
- exports, output increasing as a trend, though getting affected by supply constraints
- pick-up in consumption moderating
- inflation expectations heightening gradually
- trend inflationary pressure likely to heighten ahead
- there is very high uncertainty on how Ukraine developments affect japan's economy, prices via markets, raw material prices, overseas economies
---
Background to this:
Still to come:
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda's press conference follows at 0630 GMT.
