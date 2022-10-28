Bank of Japan October 2022 monetary policy statement

The two main policy planks are:

----

Outlook report, key forecasts:

    • Core-core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2022 at +1.8 vs +1.3% in July
    • Core-core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2023 at +1.6%vs +1.4% in July
    • Core-core CPI median forecast for fiscal 2024 at +1.6% vs +1.5% in July
  • Real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2022 at +2.0% vs +2.4% in July
  • Real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2023 at +1.9% vs +2.0% in July
  • Real GDP median forecast for fiscal 2024 at +1.5% vs +1.3% in July

Commentary from the report:

Of more significance is this:

  • UNDERLYING RISE IN INFLATION LIKELY TO HEIGHTEN MEDIUM-, LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND LEAD TO SUSTAINED RISE IN INFLATION ACCOMPANIED BY WAGE GAINS

  • BOJ WILL REVIEW ETF BUYING

Thos two in bold as it you are looking for a pivot from the BOJ that's about it for this meeting.

boj

The full text of the statement is here