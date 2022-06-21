Bank of Japan April 2022 meeting minutes
Minutes are preceded many weeks in advance by the summary,:
Headlines via Reuters:
Board members agreed no change to BOJ's stance of taking additional
easing steps without hesitation if needed
- One member said
rising raw material costs would hurt economy so must keep powerful
monetary easing
- One member said
japan's monetary policy challenge is to address too-low inflation,
unlike in western economies
- One member said
inappropriate to change monetary policy stance as Russia's invasion
of Ukraine adds downside risks to japan's economy
- One member said BOJ must remain mindful of the need to make its monetary framework
sustainable as ultra-loose policy likely to be prolonged
- Several members said
forex should move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals
- A few members said
recent short-term excessive forex volatility could make it hard for
firms to set business plans
- Several members said
must communicate to markets that BOJ conducts monetary policy to
achieve price stability, not at controlling forex moves
One member said BOJ must look not at commodity, forex moves
themselves, but the impact they have on economy and prices
One member said weak
yen is positive for Japan's economy at a time like now, when output
gap remains big, inflation trend is very low
Full text:
I posted earlier on these minutes:
The change from the Bank of Japan at this meeting was the announcement that the Bank would continue with unlimited bond-buying of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% every business day, unless it becomes clear such an offer would draw no bids. This move to affirm BOJ yield
Yield
A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk.
curve control has continued through to now. The most recent meeting, just last week, affirmed loose policy yet again, which has seen USD/ JPY
JPY
The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs).
trek convincingly above 135. This comment was made by Captain Obviousafter the BOJ meeting last week:
- will now set up another attempt at 135 later today or into the new week. This time it'll be attacked with much more vigour ... and should head higher
