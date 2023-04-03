A Bank of Japan official comments on the divergence seen in the Tankan:

Many manufacturers cited rising raw material and fuel costs, overseas economic slowdown and weak chip demand as factors weighing on sentiment

Non-manufacturers cited the fading impact of covid-19 pandemic, and govt tourism subsidies as contributing to the improvement in sentiment

The background to this is what was noted in the Q1 Tankan report:

big manufacturers' sentiment index hits lowest level since Dec 2020

big non-manufacturers' sentiment index hits highest level since Dec 2019

big manufacturers sentiment index worsens for fifth straight quarter

