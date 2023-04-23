The Bank of Japan will consider a long-term review of the impact of its easing policies, according to a report in the Sankei newspaper.

This week's meeting will be the first with new Governor Kazuo Ueda and a long-term review will be a topic up for discussion. This development is no big surprise and it doesn't necessarily hint at a shift in policy. Ueda earlier this month said it would be a good idea to conduct a comprehensive review as other central banks do.

The more-intriguing question for the April 28 decision is whether the BOJ shifts from ultra-easy policy but an April 21 report from Reuters said that no change was likely, citing sources, including no changes to guidance.