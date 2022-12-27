From the Bank of Japan:
Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on December 19 and 20, 2022
Full text is here
Headlines via Reuters
- BOJ must maintain YCC until needed to stably, sustainably hit price goal
- BOJ must maintain easy policy as Japan in critical phase in hitting price goal
- Japan showing signs of wage rises, positive economic cycle but appropriate to maintain easy policy for time being
- Bond market function worsening which, if continued, would disrupt positive effect of BOJ's easy policy
- Corporate bond spread widening as bond market function deteriorates, sour investors' sentiment
- Appropriate to widen BOJ's yield
Read this Term band due to concern over negative impact on bond market from YCC
- Widening of yield band is not shift from loose monetary policy, aimed at making current stimulus more sustainable
BOJ must widen trade band to address declining market functions but
even so, no change to fact powerful monetary easing continues
- BOJ must widen yield
band to address distortion in 10-year JGB pricing but this is not a
step toward exit from ultra-easy policy
- by pledging to
flexibly buy bonds, BOJ would enhance sustainability of its monetary
easing
More points from the Summary:
BOJ must humbly scrutinise how much widening of yield band would
improve market function
- When BOJ eyes exit
from easy policy, it must check to see whether market players are
prepared for such move, where risks could lie when interest rates
rise
- Appropriate to
maintain easy policy now but at some point, BOJ must conduct
examination of its policy to gauge balance of pros and cons of
current measures
- Tweaking BOJ’s
price target would be inappropriate as it would dilute its policy
goal and make its monetary policy effect insufficient
- Govt rep said
understand today's debated step is aimed at conducting more
sustainable monetary easing
- Govt rep said hope
BOJ continues to work closely with govt, guide policy appropriately
with eye on economic, price, financial developments
- Inflationary
momentum may be increasing in japan as prices rising not just for
goods but services
- Consumer price
conditions approaching conditions seen before japan slid into
deflation
- There is still some
distance toward sustainably, stably hitting price target
- Year-on-year rise in
import prices clearly narrowed in November as commodity prices
falling from peak levels
- There is good chance
wages will rise significantly due to robust corporate profits
- More firms becoming
keen on raising wages as job market tightens, which could help push
up inflation sustainably
Background to this release is here:
