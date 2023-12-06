Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Himino:

  • BOJ will patiently maintain easy policy until sustained, stable achievement of price target is in sight
  • Japan's financial system is likely resilient enough to weather stress from transition to higher interest rates
  • If we do not get the timing exit procedures wrong, the impact of a positive wage-inflation cycle will likely benefit wide range of households, companies
  • Must make appropriate decision on exit timing, procedure by scrutinising wage, inflation developments
  • BOJ must achieve situation where inflation slows ahead, but not too much
  • Japan is seeing steadily changes in price, wage behaviour
  • Solid progress is observed in the transformation of firms' wage- and price-setting behaviour
  • price rises beginning to affect wages
  • pass-through from wages to inflation is also returning somewhat
  • without virtuous cycle between wages and prices, japan will most likely revert to the deflationary state in the past
USD/JPY is little changed around 147.25