Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Himino:

BOJ will patiently maintain easy policy until sustained, stable achievement of price target is in sight

Japan's financial system is likely resilient enough to weather stress from transition to higher interest rates

If we do not get the timing exit procedures wrong, the impact of a positive wage-inflation cycle will likely benefit wide range of households, companies

Must make appropriate decision on exit timing, procedure by scrutinising wage, inflation developments

BOJ must achieve situation where inflation slows ahead, but not too much

Japan is seeing steadily changes in price, wage behaviour

Solid progress is observed in the transformation of firms' wage- and price-setting behaviour

price rises beginning to affect wages

pass-through from wages to inflation is also returning somewhat

without virtuous cycle between wages and prices, japan will most likely revert to the deflationary state in the past

USD/JPY is little changed around 147.25