Nominee for one of the two Bank of Japan deputy Governor positions Uchida repeating what Kuroda has been saying over and over, and repeated by Ueda also:

Japan CPI peaking out towards below 2% by around middle of fy2023

I don't know that saying 'peaking out' below 2% is what he actually said. CPI is already above there. But the main message is the Bank forecasts inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term as transitory (famous last words?) and that CPI will decline from around September/October this year (Japan's fiscal year begins on April 1)

And:

Monetary easing is needed from now on as well

Financial stability very important for effects of monetary easing

BOJ shouldn't review easy monetary policy just because there are side-effects

Will conduct policy flexibly