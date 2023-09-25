Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida repeating the comment from his boss, Governor Ueda earlier:

  • the Bank needs to patiently continue monetary easing
  • Uncertainty high re Japan's economy
  • the Bank's decision in July to make the JGB 10 year yield target flexible is aimed at flexibility in responding to upside and downside risks
  • we are not in a situation where achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target is in sight

And adds in an implied intervention threat on the yen::

  • need to closely watch FX markets
Ueda earlier: