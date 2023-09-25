Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida repeating the comment from his boss, Governor Ueda earlier:

the Bank needs to patiently continue monetary easing

Uncertainty high re Japan's economy

the Bank's decision in July to make the JGB 10 year yield target flexible is aimed at flexibility in responding to upside and downside risks

we are not in a situation where achievement of the BOJ's 2% inflation target is in sight

And adds in an implied intervention threat on the yen::

need to closely watch FX markets

BoJ's Uchida

Ueda earlier: