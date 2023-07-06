Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida in Japan's Nikkei media this morning:

Will maintain YCC from perspective of sustaining easy monetary conditions

Want to make decision from perspective of how to sustain easy policy with eye on impact on financial intermediation, market function, when asked about likelihood of tweaking YCC

Japan is seeing signs of change in corporate wage, price-setting behaviour

Risk of missing chance to hit 2% inflation with premature policy shift is bigger than being too late in tightening monetary policy

There is huge distance to ending negative rate, a decision that would be tantamount to a 0.1% rate hike

And, on the yen:

Rapid, one-sided yen declines are undesirable, fx must move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Uchida here is not indicating a near-term change to YCC, but he isn't sounding overly emphatic on it. Keeping alive the chance of a YCC tweak at the next BOJ meeting. There are a few weeks until the meeting and plenty more comments to come before then.