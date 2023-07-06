Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida in Japan's Nikkei media this morning:

  • Will maintain YCC from perspective of sustaining easy monetary conditions
  • Want to make decision from perspective of how to sustain easy policy with eye on impact on financial intermediation, market function, when asked about likelihood of tweaking YCC
  • Japan is seeing signs of change in corporate wage, price-setting behaviour
  • Risk of missing chance to hit 2% inflation with premature policy shift is bigger than being too late in tightening monetary policy
  • There is huge distance to ending negative rate, a decision that would be tantamount to a 0.1% rate hike

And, on the yen:

  • Rapid, one-sided yen declines are undesirable, fx must move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

-

Uchida here is not indicating a near-term change to YCC, but he isn't sounding overly emphatic on it. Keeping alive the chance of a YCC tweak at the next BOJ meeting. There are a few weeks until the meeting and plenty more comments to come before then.

boj dates 2023