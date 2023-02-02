Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe
-
BOJ will continue to conduct monetary policy to achieve 2% inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
accompanied by wage growth
- global economy to
slow temporarily but likely to pick up as inflationary pressure eases
- Japan's economy
likely to continue recovering
- corporate inflation
expectations shifting up somewhat
- what is most
important is for changes in price, wages to be sustained, lead to
achievement of 2% inflation target in stable, sustainable fashion
- there is absolutely
no change to BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
commitment to continue monetary easing
- our monetary easing
was clearly effective in propping up economy
- efforts to boost
long-term economic growth don't conflict with steps to stabilise
economy including monetary easing
- making central
bank's price target ambiguous would hurt transparency of monetary
policy, effect of policy steps
- inflation target is
important
USD/JPY is up a few ticks on the dep gov reiterating the bank's commitment to maintain very loose monetary policy.