The link to the headline post is here:

Himino said that ending the BOJ's ultra-loose policy would reap benefits for a wide range of households and companies through sustained rises in wages and inflation. The Reuters recap picks up on this, saying that Himino was addressing concerns that scaling back stimulus could hurt the economy.

With wages in Japan not keeping pace with inflation (i.e. real wages are declining) it's a bit of a stretch to say higher interest rates will help. Maybe for retirees with savings sitting in bank accounts?

Here is the link to the Reuters recap for more.

Himino with Bank of Japan Governor Ueda