BOJ Deputy Governor Uchida:

When the 10-year bond yield is moving between 0.5% and 1.0%, we will adjust amount of bond buying, use various operation tools to curb excessive yield rise in accordance to level, pace of moves in long-term rates

Unlike in December last year, there is no clear side-effect, distortion in shape of yield curve

There is high uncertainty over economic, price outlook both upside and downside

Inflation expectations showing signs of re-accelerating

If inflation expectations continue to heighten, rigidly capping 10-year JGB yield at 0.5% would cause bond market distortion, affect market volatility including for exchange rates

Last week's decision was a pre-emptive step aimed at continuing monetary easing without disruptions

Timing for reviewing YCC would depend on conditions at the time, as responding after problems erupt would make it difficult to fix the problems

BOJ’s decision to make YCC more flexible is aimed at maintaining easy policy, not something with eye on exit from easy policy

BOJ must fine-tune YCC at times, make the framework flexible, to ensure it can patiently sustain easy policy