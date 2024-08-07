Bank of Japan deputy governor Uchida

  • Our interest rate path will obviously change if, as a result of market volatility, our economic forecasts, view on risks and likelihood of achieving our projection change
  • Japan is not in an environment where we would be behind the curve unless we hike rates at set pace
  • We won't hike rates when markets are unstable
  • Personally believe the US economy can achieve soft landing
  • See no big change to Japan, US economic fundamentals so market reaction to single US data appears too big
  • Recent market moves are extremely volatile so watching impact of their moves on economy, prices with extreme vigilance, will respond appropriately in guiding policy
  • Japan's real interest rate very low, monetary conditions very accomodative

Full text is here:

Japan's Economy and Monetary Policy