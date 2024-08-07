Bank of Japan deputy governor Uchida
- Our interest rate path will obviously change if, as a result of market volatility, our economic forecasts, view on risks and likelihood of achieving our projection change
- Japan is not in an environment where we would be behind the curve unless we hike rates at set pace
- We won't hike rates when markets are unstable
- Personally believe the US economy can achieve soft landing
- See no big change to Japan, US economic fundamentals so market reaction to single US data appears too big
- Recent market moves are extremely volatile so watching impact of their moves on economy, prices with extreme vigilance, will respond appropriately in guiding policy
- Japan's real interest rate very low, monetary conditions very accomodative
Full text is here: