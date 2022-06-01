Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe: most goods prices aren't rising, recent  inflation  driven mostly by energy, some food price hikes

  • BOJ must maintain powerful monetary easing, sustain environment where wages can rise
  • BOJ shouldn't rule out taking additional easing steps if risks to economy materialise
  • cost-push inflation must be dealt with by means other than monetary policy
  • fiscal policy, energy policy aimed at reducing Japan's reliance on oil and gas imports could be among steps to deal with cost-push inflation
  • if inflation sharply exceeds central banks' targets through spiral of soaring wages and inflation expectations that could cause sustained inflation in an undesirable way

  • China's covid lockdowns are hurting not just China's economy but global trade and output activity through supply chain disruptions

  • must be mindful of risk US Fed's rate hikes and balance sheet reduction could cause global stock market adjustment, outflow of capital from emerging economies

  • Japan's economy showing some signs of weakness but picking up as a trend

  • Japan's economy likely to recover as a trend

  • If impact of pandemic, supply constraints lasts longer than expected, that could weigh on Japan's private spending

  • Japan's consumer inflation has not yet achieved BOJ’s price goal in sustained, stable manner

  • for Japan to achieve BOJ’s price target, prices must rise for wide range of goods backed by improvement in output gap, heightening of inflation expectations

  • I am doubtful the global economy will enter an era of big inflation

  • For Japan, I am more worried about the chance that low growth, low inflationand the low intrest rate environment will persist

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor