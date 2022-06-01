Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe: most goods prices aren't rising, recent inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term driven mostly by energy, some food price hikes

BOJ must maintain powerful monetary easing, sustain environment where wages can rise

BOJ shouldn't rule out taking additional easing steps if risks to economy materialise

cost-push inflation must be dealt with by means other than monetary policy

fiscal policy, energy policy aimed at reducing Japan's reliance on oil and gas imports could be among steps to deal with cost-push inflation

if inflation sharply exceeds central banks' targets through spiral of soaring wages and inflation expectations that could cause sustained inflation in an undesirable way

China's covid lockdowns are hurting not just China's economy but global trade and output activity through supply chain disruptions

must be mindful of risk US Fed's rate hikes and balance sheet reduction could cause global stock market adjustment, outflow of capital from emerging economies

Japan's economy showing some signs of weakness but picking up as a trend

Japan's economy likely to recover as a trend

If impact of pandemic, supply constraints lasts longer than expected, that could weigh on Japan's private spending

Japan's consumer inflation has not yet achieved BOJ’s price goal in sustained, stable manner

for Japan to achieve BOJ’s price target, prices must rise for wide range of goods backed by improvement in output gap, heightening of inflation expectations

I am doubtful the global economy will enter an era of big inflation