Bank of Japan Executive Director Kato

BoJ has no plan to immediately unload its ETF holdings

Hope to spend time examining how to unload the Bank's ETF holdings in the future

Buying ETFs was a key part of the BoJ's easing policy. Not dumping them yet.

Takeshi Kato is in charge of the Monetary Affairs Department, Payment and Settlement Systems Department (Payment and Settlement Systems Division), and Financial Markets Department at the Bank of Japan.