No economist predict the BOJ would raise rates in September

28 of 52 economists (~54%) expect the BOJ to raise rates by year-end

Median prediction for year-end interest rate is 25 bps higher at 0.50%

Of those expecting a rate hike, 18 of 23 economists anticipate it to be in December

The remaining 5 economists expect a hike in October instead

Comparing it to the previous poll, it isn't too much changed. The median prediction for year-end interest rate is unchanged at 0.50%. Meanwhile, the ~54% of respondents expecting a rate hike by year-end is just down slightly from ~57% in the August poll.