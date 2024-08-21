31 of 54 (57%) of economists see the BOJ raising rates again by year-end

14 of 22 (64%) of economists forecast the BOJ to raise rates in December

8 of 22 economists (36%) forecast the BOJ to raise rates in October

The median prediction for interest rate is to end the year at 0.50%, which is 25 bps higher from currently. Well, the last rate hike caused an overblown panic in markets. So, I reckon they'll give a bit of breathing room for traders to digest the next one. But with the economy stuttering and inflation not exactly running out of control, the call to raise rates again might be more finely balanced than one would think.