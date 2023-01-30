We just had remarks from Japanese Prime Minister Kishida:
Japan PM Kishida says hopes the BOJ and government continue to work closely on policy
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda now:
- Believe it's possible to achieve 2% inflation target, accompanied by wage growth, by continuing current easy policy
- What's most important now is to support economy, create condition that allows firms to hike wages
Current year-on-year rise in consumer inflation due mostly to firms passing on higher import costs
Japan's inflation likely to gradually accelerate driven by narrowing output gap, higher wages but that will take some more time