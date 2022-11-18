Earlier from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda today:
More now:
- Japan's consumer inflation is accelerating quite a bit
- CPI may rise further in the coming months but is likely to slow next fiscal year
- Japan's labour productivity rate is estimated at around 1% wages need to rise about 3% for inflation to hit our 2% target in a sustained, stable fashion
-
more companies are passing on higher costs to consumers, though some smaller firms are struggling to do so
Kuroda has been repeating the same message regularly. For example, yesterday:
ps check out that link for a (further) link that explains cost-push inflation if you need it.
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda