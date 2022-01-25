more to come
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:
- global commodity price rise is much bigger factor than weak yen in pushing up japan's consumer inflation
- main firms are still reluctant to pass on rising costs to consumers, as seen in modest rise in consumer inflation
- must create cycle in which rising corporate profits, expansion in economy leads to rises in both prices and wages
- BOJ will continue easy monetary policy so economic recovery pushes up wages and leads to gradual rise in consumer inflation
- must continue current easy policy while keeping eye out on risk inflation accelerates before wages start to rise