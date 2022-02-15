Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:
- Japan's economic and price condition warrants keeping monetary policy loose
- Will explain to G20 counterparts Japan's economic situation and seek understanding over Japan's monetary policy management
- The BOJ offer to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs to defend the rate target is powerful. Not something undertaken by other central banks
- BOJ's market operations have had the intended effect - pushed down the yield on the 10-year JGB to 0.22% from nearly 0.25%
- The global economy is at a critical stage with a grave situation in Ukraine leading to rising oil prices
more to come