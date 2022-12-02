Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:
- Inflation rates around the world are expected to slow gradually and global growth will grow gradually
- Rate of global inflation in 2022 is expected to exceed that of 2021 then decline in 2023, a forecast that applies also to Japan
As recent market turmoil in uk has shown, the reaction of market participants to policy decisions and announcements could significantly impact asset prices
Full (PDF) text is here: Keynote Speech at the ASEAN+3 Economic Cooperation and Financial Stability Forum Held by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office
His comment on declining inflation in 2023 in Japan is something he's said he is expecting in earlier statements. Not much new here at all.