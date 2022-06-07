Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda has been speaking for around and hour, finally some yen remarks.

Earlier:

Has now moved on to yen:

  • No comment on FX levels
  • If yen not moves are not too sharp, a weak yen is beneficial to Japan's economy
  • its very important that FX moves stably reflecting fundamentals
  • impact of a weak yen varies, uneven for each entity
  • weak yen is positive for the economy as a whole
  • carefully watching the imp[act of FX on the economy
  • no comment on currency policy, this is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance

USD/JPY has stabilised a little after rallying sharply in Asian morning trade (and following the huge move Monday Europe/US time):

 jpy 

usdyen kuroda 07 June 2022