Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:
- Japan’s economy is improving as a trend
- Exports, output continue to increase as a trend although there is some weakness due supply constraints
- Japan’s economy expected to recover ahead
- Japan’s core CPI is likely to keep hovering around 2% for the time being before slowing its pace of increase as the boost from energy dissipates
The headlines from his comments are hitting Reuters. They are most notable for not including anything on the yen, so far at least.
Earlier:
Japan finance minister Suzuki says rapid yen moves are inappropriate
USD/JPY update: