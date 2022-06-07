Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda:

Japan’s economy is improving as a trend

Exports, output continue to increase as a trend although there is some weakness due supply constraints

Japan’s economy expected to recover ahead

Japan’s core CPI is likely to keep hovering around 2% for the time being before slowing its pace of increase as the boost from energy dissipates

The headlines from his comments are hitting Reuters. They are most notable for not including anything on the yen, so far at least.

