Earlier from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

More:

  • Hard to promise when and in what form we can disclose Japan's estimated neutral rate
    if we can sufficiently narrow down estimated neutral rate, we must disclose our findings to public, media, markets
  • Will narrow down range of expected neutral rate while monitoring how higher interest rates affect economy
    July rate hike was done under accommodative conditions
  • Japan's current short-term rate, at 0.25%, is still below the bottom range of what is estimated to be Japan's neutral rate
  • Not planning to dispose of the BoJ's ETF assets but when we do, we will aim to avoid causing market disruption and sell at appropriate prices

USD/JPY is near its session low around 145.47.

