Earlier from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

More:

Hard to promise when and in what form we can disclose Japan's estimated neutral rate

if we can sufficiently narrow down estimated neutral rate, we must disclose our findings to public, media, markets

July rate hike was done under accommodative conditions

Not planning to dispose of the BoJ's ETF assets but when we do, we will aim to avoid causing market disruption and sell at appropriate prices

USD/JPY is near its session low around 145.47.