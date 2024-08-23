Earlier from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
- BOJ Governor Ueda says concerns over US economy slowdown behind recent market rout
- BoJ Ueda will adjust monetary easing if our economy price outlook is likely to be achieved
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says BOJ's policy steps were appropriate
- Japan fin min Suzuki says intervention action taken as excess volatility not desirable
More:
-
Hard to promise when and in what form we can disclose Japan's
estimated neutral rate
if we can sufficiently narrow down estimated neutral rate, we must disclose our findings to public, media, markets
- Will narrow down
range of expected neutral rate while monitoring how higher interest
rates affect economy
July rate hike was done under accommodative conditions
- Japan's current short-term rate, at 0.25%, is still below the bottom range of what is estimated to be Japan's neutral rate
- Not planning to dispose of the BoJ's ETF assets but when we do, we will aim to avoid causing market disruption and sell at appropriate prices
USD/JPY is near its session low around 145.47.