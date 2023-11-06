More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda - says the BOJ will keep YCC, negative short-term rates intact until sustained achievement of 2% inflation is foreseen

Earlier from Ueda:

Those comments from Ueda earlier were long and drawn out and nuanced. Thislatest is more direct and straight to the point. No policy change is imminent. Until sustained achievement of 2% inflation is seen by the Bank. Which is why the Spring wage negotiations next year are a focus, wage gains would be expected (or hoped) to cement in gains in inflation the BOJ is seeking.