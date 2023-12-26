Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke on Monday.

Justin had the main headlines here:

Ueda was addressing a meeting of Councillors of Keidanren (Japan Business Federation). Keidanren is a significant organisation in Japan with close links to Japan’s ruling Liberal-Democratic Party. It provides advice to the government on economic issues. Last week the lobby group were on the pulpit with advice for the central bank:

More comments from Ueada from the event (headline summary via Reuters, bolding below is mine):

Service prices gradually accelerating pace of increase, though it seems many firms feel it is not easy to pass on rising labour costs

If positive wage-inflation cycle strengthens, and heightens prospects of sustainably achieving price target sufficiently, we will consider changing monetary policy

We can not pre-set timing of future policy change, but will like to make appropriate decision while scrutinising economic developments, firms' wage and price-setting behaviour

In an economy where positive inflation is sustained, nominal rates will be high and give central bank scope to cut interest rates sharply when necessary

When monetary policy functions effectively, that means risk of economy worsening sharply or returning to deflation will diminish

BOJ patiently maintaining monetary easing to ensure signs of change in firms' wage, price-setting behaviour is sustained

BOJ will carefully examine economic developments, including whether positive wage-inflation cycle will strengthen, and make appropriate decision towards sustainably hitting price target

Prospect of achieving price target gradually heightening

It may take some time but upward pressure from past rises in import prices will likely gradually ease

I am hoping Japan will finally emerge low-inflation environment, achieve positive wage-inflation cycle

Unlikely in past phases, demand is underpinned by govt's stimulus measures and BOJ's continued easy policy

Companies' views on medium-, long-term price outlook showing signs of change

At this point, prospect of achieving price target not high enough

Uncertainty surrounding domestic, overseas economy and price developments very high

We must scrutinise how companies' wage, price-setting behaviour changes

Key point is whether clear wage hikes will continue in next year's annual wage negotiations

Crucial for increase in corporate profits to lead to higher household income

Key is whether companies will be able to reflect rising labour cost to prices of their goods, services

Ueda made positive noises, that the likelihood of achieving the inflation target was "gradually rising" and it would consider changing policy if prospects of sustainably achieving the 2% target increase "sufficiently". Also note though that he said he is not there yet:

At this point, the prospect of achieving the price target is not high enough

. And there is still much assessment and discussion on the timing to come:

"We will carefully examine economic developments as well as firms' wage- and price-setting behaviour, and thereby decide on future monetary policy in an appropriate manner,"

Speculation is not going away that a Bank of Japan pivot to tighter policy is imminent. We've been hearing the rumours for night on two years now and my current best guess is not before April. The next meeting January 22 and 23.

Bank of Japan dates for the coming year: