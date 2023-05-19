Bank of Japan Governor Ueda
- If US Defaults on its debt, that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on US, Global economies
- A US Debt default could cause market turmoil, will likely affect wide array of financial transactions
- BOJ will strive to maintain market stability, based on pledge it will respond flexibly with an eye on economy, prices, financial developments
- Financial institutions have sufficient collateral, see no problem for in case there is need for emergency fund supply
This dude should focus his thoughts on soaring inflation perhaps:
