Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

  • If US Defaults on its debt, that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on US, Global economies
  • A US Debt default could cause market turmoil, will likely affect wide array of financial transactions
  • BOJ will strive to maintain market stability, based on pledge it will respond flexibly with an eye on economy, prices, financial developments
  • Financial institutions have sufficient collateral, see no problem for in case there is need for emergency fund supply

