Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

If US Defaults on its debt, that will undoubtedly have a huge impact on US, Global economies

A US Debt default could cause market turmoil, will likely affect wide array of financial transactions

BOJ will strive to maintain market stability, based on pledge it will respond flexibly with an eye on economy, prices, financial developments

Financial institutions have sufficient collateral, see no problem for in case there is need for emergency fund supply

