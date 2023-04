More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda - says he told the G20 meeting (of finance ministers and central bankers) that Japanese CPI is currently around 3% and that the Bank's forecasts are for it fall back below 2% in H2 of this fiscal year (ie after October).

says he told the meeting that the BOJ will maintain current levels of monetary policy easing

says he'll decide on the April policy meeting when he gets back to Japan