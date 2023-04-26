Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:

  • BOJ’s monetary easing is not aimed at funding government spending
  • Consideration towards govt's debt-financing cost won't constrain necessary monetary policy moves
  • Dealing with cost-push inflation with monetary policy is very difficult, it's about striking a balance between need to curb inflation and supporting economy
  • Cost-push inflation driven by rising raw material costs seems to be subsiding in Japan
  • Risk of rise in inflation driven by lost of market trust in Japan's finances low for now
