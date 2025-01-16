Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

  • BOJ would raise the policy rate this year if economic and price conditions continue to improve.
  • He also noted that the approach to monetary policy adjustments will depend on prevailing economic, price, and financial conditions at the time.
  • Ueda highlighted that the policy outlook of the new U.S. administration and domestic wage negotiations are critical factors in the BOJ’s policy decisions.
  • He mentioned that the central bank would discuss whether to raise rates at next week’s meeting.

USD/JPY not showing too much response to these repeated remarks:

