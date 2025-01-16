Bank of Japan Governor Ueda

BOJ would raise the policy rate this year if economic and price conditions continue to improve.

He also noted that the approach to monetary policy adjustments will depend on prevailing economic, price, and financial conditions at the time.

Ueda highlighted that the policy outlook of the new U.S. administration and domestic wage negotiations are critical factors in the BOJ’s policy decisions.

He mentioned that the central bank would discuss whether to raise rates at next week’s meeting.

USD/JPY not showing too much response to these repeated remarks:

