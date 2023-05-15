Bank of Japan Governor Ueda spoke at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in Niigata on Saturday May 13 in a news conference.

Ueda once again said he'd be keeping BOJ policy accommodative:

Japan's economy was recovering

consumer inflation, which is currently above 3%, will begin to slow toward the middle of the current fiscal yea

“I told the G7 meeting that Japan is maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy to sustainably and stably achieve the BOJ’s 2% inflation target”

Ueda was in an expansive mood, commenting more broadly also: