Bank of Japan Governor Ueda again.
- We don't necessarily need to wait until real wages actually turn positive in exiting YCC, negative rates
- If we think there is strong chance real wages will turn positive in the future, that may be sufficient in making decision on whether to continue with YCC, negative rate
- We need to confirm whether pass-through of import prices dissipate, and whether wage-inflation cycle kicks off as we expect, when asked on what conditions need to be met to end YCC, negative rates
