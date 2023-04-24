Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, more remarks incoming
-
True that rising import prices are being passed on to domestic prices
more than expected
- Japan's consumer
inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m
Read this Term, including index stripping away fuel costs, likely nearing
its peak, seeing slowing ahead
- BOJ
BOJ
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with
Read this Term must maintain
monetary easing as trend inflation still below 2%
- If it can be
foreseen that trend inflation will reach 2%, BOJ must head toward
policy normalisation
- How to revise YCC will depend on various factors, such as economic conditions, pace of inflation at the time
Ueda was asked what would be the conditions for the Bank of Japan to consider tweaking YCC:
- BOJ's inflation forecast 6 mths, 1 year, 1.5 year ahead must be quite strong and close to 2%
- cant say how the BOJ would specifically tweak YCC
Earlier:
BOJ Governor Ueda says he doesn't think Japanese property prices excessively overvalued
Yen has dropped. USD/JPY is on approach to its Friday high, there will be work to do around here.