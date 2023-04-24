Bank of Japan Governor Ueda, more remarks incoming

Ueda was asked what would be the conditions for the Bank of Japan to consider tweaking YCC:

  • BOJ's inflation forecast 6 mths, 1 year, 1.5 year ahead must be quite strong and close to 2%
  • cant say how the BOJ would specifically tweak YCC

Earlier:

BOJ Governor Ueda says he doesn't think Japanese property prices excessively overvalued

Yen has dropped. USD/JPY is on approach to its Friday high, there will be work to do around here.

